FÚTBOL
Nacional-Oriente (3-0): en vivo
Los goles para el equipo de la Villa Imperial fueron anotados por Nelvin Soliz (11'), Víctor Galaín (14') y Harold Reina (17'). El cuadro potosino es superior al equipo refinero. Se juega el segundo tiempo.
Sigue los detalles aquí.
