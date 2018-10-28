DTV Estadísticas
Nacional-Oriente (3-0): en vivo

Los goles para el equipo de la Villa Imperial fueron anotados por Nelvin Soliz (11'), Víctor Galaín (14') y Harold Reina (17'). El cuadro potosino es superior al equipo refinero. Se juega el segundo tiempo.

Hace 2 horas

Sigue los detalles aquí.

 

